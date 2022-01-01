Short ribs in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve short ribs
More about Solstice OC
Solstice OC
18555 Jamboree Rd, Irvine
|Malbec-Braised Wagyu Short Rib
|$34.00
Pomme Puree, Sauteed Greens, Basil Persillade
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Lemongrass Angus Beef Short Rib- Angus short rib, marinated in lemongrass and Thai spices and steamed bok choy.
|$16.95
|BEEF SHORT RIB
|$30.00
Beef Short Rib slow roasted for 5 hours.
More about Súp Noodle Bar
Súp Noodle Bar
14370 Culver Drive, Unit H, Irvine
|Short Rib Pho
|$16.00
thinly sliced boneless short rib, “well
marbled” and melts in your mouth
|Sliced Short Rib
|$9.50