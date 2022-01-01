Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

 

Solstice OC

18555 Jamboree Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Malbec-Braised Wagyu Short Rib$34.00
Pomme Puree, Sauteed Greens, Basil Persillade
More about Solstice OC
Item pic

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemongrass Angus Beef Short Rib- Angus short rib, marinated in lemongrass and Thai spices and steamed bok choy.$16.95
BEEF SHORT RIB$30.00
Beef Short Rib slow roasted for 5 hours.
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Short Rib Pho image

 

Súp Noodle Bar

14370 Culver Drive, Unit H, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Short Rib Pho$16.00
thinly sliced boneless short rib, “well
marbled” and melts in your mouth
Sliced Short Rib$9.50
More about Súp Noodle Bar
short rib pappardelle image

 

CUCINA enoteca

532 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
short rib pappardelle$24.50
cremini mushroom + carrot + parmesan
braised short rib sugo (1 pint)$19.00
red wine braised short rib + cremini mushroom + carrot... CUCINA's most popular pasta sauce!
More about CUCINA enoteca

