Shrimp curry in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve shrimp curry
More about Katsu Bar - Irvine
Katsu Bar - Irvine
15333 Culver Drive, Irvine
|Shrimp Curry Plate
|$16.50
Curry with shrimp katsu, white rice, side salad, macaroni, korean radish.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon - Irvine
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon - Irvine
6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine
|Shrimp Tempura Curry Udon
|$20.25
Shrimp tempura, beef in our creamy curry sauce, and topped with green onion.
|Shrimp Tempura Curry Udon
|$20.25
Shrimp tempura, beef in our creamy curry sauce, and topped with green onion.
|Shrimp Tempura Curry Udon
|$20.25
Shrimp tempura, beef in our creamy curry sauce, and topped with green onion.