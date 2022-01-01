Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fried rice in Irvine

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

Meizhou Dongpo image

 

Meizhou Dongpo

15363 Culver Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meizhou Fried Rice (Shrimp) 眉州炒饭 （虾）$11.98
More about Meizhou Dongpo
Item pic

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mu-Yang With Shrimp Fried Rice- Thai BBQ pork with shrimp fried rice.$15.95
Shrimp & egg fried rice$11.99
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Item pic

 

Súp Noodle Bar

14370 Culver Drive, Unit H, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Fried Rice$19.50
5 piece prawns, scrambled eggs, homemade aji verde aioli (spicy), and scallions
More about Súp Noodle Bar
Kyodong Noodle - Irvine image

 

Kyodong Noodle - Irvine

4250 Barranca Parkway, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fried Rice$14.99
Shrimp Fried Rice
More about Kyodong Noodle - Irvine

Browse other tasty dishes in Irvine

Chicken Fried Rice

Flautas

Tostadas

Beef Noodles

Wontons

Tandoori Chicken

Curry Chicken

Pies

Map

More near Irvine to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston