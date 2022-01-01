Shrimp rolls in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Solstice OC
18555 Jamboree Rd, Irvine
|Lobster & Shrimp Roll
|$25.00
Lobster Butter, Old Bay, House-Made Toasted Roll
Taiko Japanese Restaurant
14775 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine
|Shrimp Asparagus Hand Roll
|$8.00
|Shrimp Asparagus Cut Roll
|$9.00
Súp Noodle Bar
14370 Culver Drive, Unit H, Irvine
|Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$9.00
Made with bean sprouts, basil, lettuce, vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut.
RAMEN • NOODLES
Yoshiharu Ramen
3935 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$12.00
In: Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado
Out: Eel Sauce
|Spicy Salmon & Shrimp Dynamite Roll
|$16.00
In: Spicy Imitation Crab, Avocado
Out: Baked Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Imitation Crab, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
|Spicy Baked Salmon & Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$16.00
In: Spicy Imitation Crab, Avocado, Shrimp Tempura
Out: Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce