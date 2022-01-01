Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Item pic

 

Solstice OC

18555 Jamboree Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster & Shrimp Roll$25.00
Lobster Butter, Old Bay, House-Made Toasted Roll
More about Solstice OC
Item pic

 

Taiko Japanese Restaurant

14775 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Asparagus Hand Roll$8.00
Shrimp Asparagus Cut Roll$9.00
More about Taiko Japanese Restaurant
f3d74b3c-34ee-444b-8f00-535e83ce4a84 image

 

Súp Noodle Bar

14370 Culver Drive, Unit H, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Spring Rolls$9.00
Made with bean sprouts, basil, lettuce, vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut.
More about Súp Noodle Bar
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

3935 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
In: Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado
Out: Eel Sauce
Spicy Salmon & Shrimp Dynamite Roll$16.00
In: Spicy Imitation Crab, Avocado
Out: Baked Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Imitation Crab, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Spicy Baked Salmon & Shrimp Tempura Roll$16.00
In: Spicy Imitation Crab, Avocado, Shrimp Tempura
Out: Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
More about Yoshiharu Ramen

