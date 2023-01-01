Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak salad in
Irvine
/
Irvine
/
Steak Salad
Irvine restaurants that serve steak salad
Spectrum Kitchen
400 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine
No reviews yet
Steak Salad
$13.00
mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, blue cheese, crispy onions, choice of dressing
More about Spectrum Kitchen
Nara Thai Kitchen
3931 Portola Parkway, Irvine
No reviews yet
THAI STEAK SALAD
$22.00
More about Nara Thai Kitchen
