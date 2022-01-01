Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed dumplings in Irvine

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve steamed dumplings

Item pic

 

Cha For Tea Irvine

4187 Campus Drive, M173, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Chicken Dumplings (10PC)$9.75
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
Steamed Chicken Dumpling (10pc) Combo$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
Steamed Chicken Dumplings (5PC)$5.50
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce
More about Cha For Tea Irvine
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • NOODLES

Cha For Tea WoodBridge

4740 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.1 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Chicken Dumpling (10pc) Combo$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
Steamed Chicken Dumplings (5PC)$5.50
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce.
Steamed Chicken Dumplings (10PC)$9.75
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
More about Cha For Tea WoodBridge

Browse other tasty dishes in Irvine

Tortas

Panang Curry

Bulgogi

Cheese Pizza

Dolma

Chicken Noodles

Mexican Burgers

Lassi

Map

More near Irvine to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston