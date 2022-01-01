Steamed dumplings in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve steamed dumplings
More about Cha For Tea Irvine
Cha For Tea Irvine
4187 Campus Drive, M173, Irvine
|Steamed Chicken Dumplings (10PC)
|$9.75
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
|Steamed Chicken Dumpling (10pc) Combo
|$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
|Steamed Chicken Dumplings (5PC)
|$5.50
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce
More about Cha For Tea WoodBridge
FRIED CHICKEN • NOODLES
Cha For Tea WoodBridge
4740 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine
|Steamed Chicken Dumpling (10pc) Combo
|$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
|Steamed Chicken Dumplings (5PC)
|$5.50
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce.
|Steamed Chicken Dumplings (10PC)
|$9.75
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.