Tacos in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve tacos
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taquiero Taco- Campus
4517 Campus Dr, Irvine
|Pollo Asado Taco
|$3.89
Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.89
Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro. Recipe by Chef Orlando. *Limited Time Only*
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.89
Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, avocado sauce, salsa.
SALADS
Puesto Park Place Irvine
3311 Michelson Dr, Irvine
|Taco Plate
|Kids Taco Plate
|$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
Spectrum Kitchen
400 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine
|Tempura Tacos
|$9.00
(3) crispy tempura shrimp tacos; crunchy slaw, sweet chili aioli, jalapeno, corn tortilla
**Substitutions not available
Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek
5643 Alton Parkway, Irvine
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.89
Marinated flame grilled steak, onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa.
|Pollo Al Pastor Taco
|$3.89
Marinated flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onion, guacamole, salsa.
|Vegan Taco
|$3.89
Marinated mushroom, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hangar 24 Orange County
17877 Von Karman Ave, Suite 110, Irvine
|Impossible Tacos
|$16.00
|Grilled Baja Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$17.00
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$16.00
marinated flap meat, ranchera salsa, red onion, shredded cabbage, cilantro
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|2 Crispy Tacos
|$7.00
We make our crispy shells with a corn tortilla in-house. Shells are fresh! Crispy Tacos are loaded with the filling of your choice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese.
|2 Soft Tacos
|$8.00
Soft Tacos are made with a corn tortillas. Choose them fully loaded or street style. These tacos are made with regular sized tortillas. Al Pastor Soft Tacos Street Style shown in picture.
TACOS
Puesto Los Olivos Irvine
8577 Irvine Center DR, Irvine
|Taco Plate
|Kids Taco Plate
|$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
FISH DISTRICT
6278 Irvine Blvd, Irvine
|POKE TACO SHELLS
|$9.75
(raw) Avocado, traditional poke sauce, tortilla shells, wasabi-aioli drizzle
|Taco TRADITIONAL style
|$5.25
Lettuce-cabbage mix, diced tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha
|Taco BAJA style
|$5.25
(gf) Cabbage-cilantro, pico de gallo, corn tortilla, chipotle sauce
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|CARNITAS TACO
|$3.75
Carnitas (slow-cooked pork), Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
|CARNE ASADA TACO
|$4.25
Grilled Carne asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of Chips.
|CARNE ASADA TACO PLATE
|$11.10
2 Grilled Carne asada (grass-fed beef) tacos with Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla, served with organic beans and rice
Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant
17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine
|One Dozen Mini Crispy Tacos
|$33.00
Our classic Crispy Tacos are an all-time party favorite. Our taco shells are made fresh. They are molded and sealed in a traditional method. The come in Chicken, Beef, or Potato. They loaded with Loaded, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese.
|Crispy Taco Family Pack
|$59.00
12 crispy tacos, accompanied by 1 quart of rice and beans. Satisfies 5-7 people. Don't forget to order chips and salsa!
|One Dozen Crispy Tacos
|$39.00
Our classic Crispy Tacos are an all-time party favorite. Our taco shells are made fresh. They are molded and sealed in a traditional method. The come in Chicken, Beef, or Potato. They loaded with Loaded, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese.