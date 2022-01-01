Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Irvine

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve tacos

Pollo Asado Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taquiero Taco- Campus

4517 Campus Dr, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (3344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pollo Asado Taco$3.89
Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
Carnitas Taco$3.89
Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro. Recipe by Chef Orlando. *Limited Time Only*
Al Pastor Taco$3.89
Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, avocado sauce, salsa.
More about Taquiero Taco- Campus
Taco Plate image

SALADS

Puesto Park Place Irvine

3311 Michelson Dr, Irvine

Avg 4.2 (1572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Plate
Taco Plate
Kids Taco Plate$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
More about Puesto Park Place Irvine
Item pic

 

Spectrum Kitchen

400 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tempura Tacos$9.00
(3) crispy tempura shrimp tacos; crunchy slaw, sweet chili aioli, jalapeno, corn tortilla
**Substitutions not available
More about Spectrum Kitchen
Carne Asada Taco image

 

Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek

5643 Alton Parkway, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Taco$3.89
Marinated flame grilled steak, onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa.
Pollo Al Pastor Taco$3.89
Marinated flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onion, guacamole, salsa.
Vegan Taco$3.89
Marinated mushroom, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.
More about Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek
Hangar 24 Orange County image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hangar 24 Orange County

17877 Von Karman Ave, Suite 110, Irvine

Avg 4.1 (288 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Impossible Tacos$16.00
Grilled Baja Mahi Mahi Tacos$17.00
Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
marinated flap meat, ranchera salsa, red onion, shredded cabbage, cilantro
More about Hangar 24 Orange County
2 Crispy Tacos image

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Crispy Tacos$7.00
We make our crispy shells with a corn tortilla in-house. Shells are fresh! Crispy Tacos are loaded with the filling of your choice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese.
2 Soft Tacos$8.00
Soft Tacos are made with a corn tortillas. Choose them fully loaded or street style. These tacos are made with regular sized tortillas. Al Pastor Soft Tacos Street Style shown in picture.
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Taco Plate image

TACOS

Puesto Los Olivos Irvine

8577 Irvine Center DR, Irvine

Avg 4.3 (3574 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Plate
Kids Taco Plate$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
Taco Plate
More about Puesto Los Olivos Irvine
Item pic

 

FISH DISTRICT

6278 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
POKE TACO SHELLS$9.75
(raw) Avocado, traditional poke sauce, tortilla shells, wasabi-aioli drizzle
Taco TRADITIONAL style$5.25
Lettuce-cabbage mix, diced tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha
Taco BAJA style$5.25
(gf) Cabbage-cilantro, pico de gallo, corn tortilla, chipotle sauce
More about FISH DISTRICT
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
Takeout
CARNITAS TACO$3.75
Carnitas (slow-cooked pork), Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
CARNE ASADA TACO$4.25
Grilled Carne asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of Chips.
CARNE ASADA TACO PLATE$11.10
2 Grilled Carne asada (grass-fed beef) tacos with Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla, served with organic beans and rice
More about La Sirena Grill
Item pic

 

Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
One Dozen Mini Crispy Tacos$33.00
Our classic Crispy Tacos are an all-time party favorite. Our taco shells are made fresh. They are molded and sealed in a traditional method. The come in Chicken, Beef, or Potato. They loaded with Loaded, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese.
Crispy Taco Family Pack$59.00
12 crispy tacos, accompanied by 1 quart of rice and beans. Satisfies 5-7 people. Don't forget to order chips and salsa!
Our classic Crispy Tacos are an all-time party favorite. Our taco shells are made fresh. They are molded and sealed in a traditional method. The come in Chicken, Beef, or Potato. They loaded with Loaded, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese.
One Dozen Crispy Tacos$39.00
Our classic Crispy Tacos are an all-time party favorite. Our taco shells are made fresh. They are molded and sealed in a traditional method. The come in Chicken, Beef, or Potato. They loaded with Loaded, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese.
More about Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Irvine

Mussels

Spaghetti

Calamari

Philly Rolls

Cheeseburgers

Chocolate Brownies

Squid

Mahi Mahi

Map

More near Irvine to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston