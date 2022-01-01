Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tagliatelle in
Irvine
/
Irvine
/
Tagliatelle
Irvine restaurants that serve tagliatelle
Solstice OC
18555 Jamboree Rd, Irvine
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tagliatelle
$28.00
Chorizo, Lemon Garlic Butter, Spinach, Lobster Stock
More about Solstice OC
Gramm00 - Pasta Bar & More
668 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine
No reviews yet
Tagliatelle
$11.00
More about Gramm00 - Pasta Bar & More
Browse other tasty dishes in Irvine
Beef Steaks
Beef Short Ribs
Mexican Burgers
Grilled Chicken Salad
Vegetable Soup
Carne Asada Tacos
Tiramisu
Gyoza
More near Irvine to explore
Costa Mesa
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Newport Beach
Avg 4.2
(68 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.3
(55 restaurants)
Tustin
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Newport Coast
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(64 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(891 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(709 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1403 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(286 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(242 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(876 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(352 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston