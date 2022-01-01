Tagliatelle in Irvine

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Irvine restaurants that serve tagliatelle

Item pic

 

Solstice OC

18555 Jamboree Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tagliatelle$28.00
Chorizo, Lemon Garlic Butter, Spinach, Lobster Stock
More about Solstice OC
Item pic

 

Gramm00 - Pasta Bar & More

668 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tagliatelle$11.00
More about Gramm00 - Pasta Bar & More

Map

Map

