Tamales in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve tamales

Habana - Irvine Spectrum

708 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine

Tamal en Cazuela$28.00
Creamy baked polenta with cheddar cheese, fire-roasted tomato sauce, buttered white rice, sofrito black beans, maduros
More about Habana - Irvine Spectrum
Picante Martin's Mexican Food

17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine

Tamales! Require 4 hour NOTICE! They're Fresh!$21.00
This seasonal item is back! Tamales are available in: Green Pork, Green Chicken, and Red Pork (minimum quantity of 6). They are made handmade fresh! Don't miss out. Order by half dozen or by the dozen. Require 4 business hours notice! We steam them fresh!
More about Picante Martin's Mexican Food

