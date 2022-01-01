Tamales in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve tamales
More about Habana - Irvine Spectrum
Habana - Irvine Spectrum
708 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine
|Tamal en Cazuela
|$28.00
Creamy baked polenta with cheddar cheese, fire-roasted tomato sauce, buttered white rice, sofrito black beans, maduros
More about Picante Martin's Mexican Food
Picante Martin's Mexican Food
17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine
|Tamales! Require 4 hour NOTICE! They're Fresh!
|$21.00
This seasonal item is back! Tamales are available in: Green Pork, Green Chicken, and Red Pork (minimum quantity of 6). They are made handmade fresh! Don't miss out. Order by half dozen or by the dozen. Require 4 business hours notice! We steam them fresh!