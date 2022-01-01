Tandoori in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve tandoori
More about Southern Spice - Irvine
Southern Spice - Irvine
3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O, Irvine
|Tandoori Roti
|$3.99
Indian flat bread made with whole wheat flour and cooked in a tandoor
|Tandoori Chicken (GF)
|$15.99
Whole chicken marinated in a spice rub and slow cooked in the tandoo
More about Clay Oven Indian Cuisine
Clay Oven Indian Cuisine
4250 Barranca Parkway, Irvine
|Tandoori Kurobuta Porkchop
|$65.00
Heritage Pork. Tamarind glaze, mesquite grilled. 32oz-ish, medium rare. We don't know why it's so large either.
|Turmeric Tandoori Chicken
|$16.00
Jidori chicken grilled on the bone, all-natural marinade, and fresh spices.