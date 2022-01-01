Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve tandoori

Item pic

 

Southern Spice - Irvine

3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tandoori Roti$3.99
Indian flat bread made with whole wheat flour and cooked in a tandoor
Tandoori Chicken (GF)$15.99
Whole chicken marinated in a spice rub and slow cooked in the tandoo
More about Southern Spice - Irvine
Item pic

 

Clay Oven Indian Cuisine

4250 Barranca Parkway, Irvine

Avg 4.3 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Kurobuta Porkchop$65.00
Heritage Pork. Tamarind glaze, mesquite grilled. 32oz-ish, medium rare. We don't know why it's so large either.
Turmeric Tandoori Chicken$16.00
Jidori chicken grilled on the bone, all-natural marinade, and fresh spices.
More about Clay Oven Indian Cuisine

