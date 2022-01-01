Taquitos in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve taquitos
More about Puesto Park Place Irvine
SALADS
Puesto Park Place Irvine
3311 Michelson Dr, Irvine
|Chicken Taquitos
|$18.00
|Potato Taquitos
|$16.00
|Chicken Taquitos
|$18.00
flour tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, crema, tomatillo- árbol salsa
More about Falasophy
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Falasophy
920 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine
|Lebanese Cheese Taquitos
|$2.00
One per Order
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|4 Taquitos
|$7.00
Taquitos are a staple of mexican food. They come filled with chicken, beef, or potato! They come in sets of 4.
More about Puesto Los Olivos Irvine
TACOS
Puesto Los Olivos Irvine
8577 Irvine Center DR, Irvine
|Chicken Taquitos
|$18.00
flour tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, crema, tomatillo- árbol salsa
|Potato Taquitos
|$16.00
corn tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, salsa fresca, sesame black garlic chile oil (V)
More about La Sirena Grill
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|TAQUITO PLATE
|$11.75
3 fried chicken taquitos, served with sour cream, guacamole, Sirena cabbage and pico de gallo. Organic rice and beans
|KIDS CHICKEN TAQUITO
|$3.25
1 fried chicken taquito, served with handful of chips