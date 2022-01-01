Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Irvine

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve taquitos

Chicken Taquitos image

SALADS

Puesto Park Place Irvine

3311 Michelson Dr, Irvine

Avg 4.2 (1572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Taquitos$18.00
Potato Taquitos$16.00
Chicken Taquitos$18.00
flour tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, crema, tomatillo- árbol salsa
More about Puesto Park Place Irvine
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Falasophy

920 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine

Avg 4.6 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lebanese Cheese Taquitos$2.00
One per Order
More about Falasophy
Item pic

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 Taquitos$7.00
Taquitos are a staple of mexican food. They come filled with chicken, beef, or potato! They come in sets of 4.
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Puesto Los Olivos Irvine image

TACOS

Puesto Los Olivos Irvine

8577 Irvine Center DR, Irvine

Avg 4.3 (3574 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Taquitos$18.00
flour tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, crema, tomatillo- árbol salsa
Potato Taquitos$16.00
corn tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, salsa fresca, sesame black garlic chile oil (V)
More about Puesto Los Olivos Irvine
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
Takeout
TAQUITO PLATE$11.75
3 fried chicken taquitos, served with sour cream, guacamole, Sirena cabbage and pico de gallo. Organic rice and beans
KIDS CHICKEN TAQUITO$3.25
1 fried chicken taquito, served with handful of chips
More about La Sirena Grill
Item pic

 

Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
One Dozen Taquitos$19.00
4 Taquitos$7.00
Taquitos are a staple of mexican food. They come filled with chicken, beef, or potato! They come in sets of 4.
More about Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Irvine

Shrimp Salad

Carne Asada

Soft Shell Crabs

Filet Mignon

Mac And Cheese

Pork Belly

Dolma

Carne Asada Tacos

Map

More near Irvine to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston