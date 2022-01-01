Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bowls in Irvine

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Item pic

 

MENYA IRVINE - JAPANESE RAMEN, NOODLES & COMFORT FOOD

17951 Sky Park Circle, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL$8.50
Chicken breast, onions and carrots glazed in teriyaki sauce served over steamed multi grain rice. Served with green onions and red ginger.
More about MENYA IRVINE - JAPANESE RAMEN, NOODLES & COMFORT FOOD
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen - Irvine

3935 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$13.00
Steamed white rice topped with grilled teriyaki chicken, corn, broccoli, carrots and homemade spicy sauce
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$7.00
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$8.00
More about Yoshiharu Ramen - Irvine
Smart Kitchens Inc image

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki chicken bowl$8.50
Carrots, Onions, Red Ginger & Sesame seeds.
More about Smart Kitchens Inc

Browse other tasty dishes in Irvine

Asian Salad

Thai Tea

Crispy Chicken

Steamed Rice

Pad See

Cappuccino

Sticky Rice

Drunken Noodles

Map

More near Irvine to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (69 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston