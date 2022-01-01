Teriyaki bowls in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
More about MENYA IRVINE - JAPANESE RAMEN, NOODLES & COMFORT FOOD
MENYA IRVINE - JAPANESE RAMEN, NOODLES & COMFORT FOOD
17951 Sky Park Circle, Irvine
|TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL
|$8.50
Chicken breast, onions and carrots glazed in teriyaki sauce served over steamed multi grain rice. Served with green onions and red ginger.
More about Yoshiharu Ramen - Irvine
RAMEN • NOODLES
Yoshiharu Ramen - Irvine
3935 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|Spicy Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$13.00
Steamed white rice topped with grilled teriyaki chicken, corn, broccoli, carrots and homemade spicy sauce
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$7.00
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$8.00