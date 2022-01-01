Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Taiko Japanese Restaurant

14775 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
No.4 Sashimi, Beef Teriyaki, Sesame Chicken$22.00
With Rice, Salad, Miso Soup(dine-in only)
No.3 Salmon Teriyaki, Tempura & Sesame Chicken$20.00
With Rice, Salad, Miso Soup(dine-in only)
Teriyaki Chicken Don$9.25
More about Taiko Japanese Restaurant
FRIED CHICKEN • NOODLES

Cha For Tea WoodBridge

4740 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.1 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken Entrée$10.50
Freshly grilled lean chicken thigh with teriyaki sauce
More about Cha For Tea WoodBridge
RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

3935 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$12.00
Steamed white rice topped with grilled teriyaki chicken, carrots and broccoli
Spicy Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$13.00
Steamed white rice topped with grilled teriyaki chicken, corn, broccoli, carrots and homemade spicy sauce
Teriyaki Chicken Bento$17.50
Grilled teriyaki chicken served with steamed white rice, 2 pieces of California roll, shrimp tempura, kakiage, fried zucchini, spring mix salad with house miso dressing, slice of orange and miso soup
More about Yoshiharu Ramen

