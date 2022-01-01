Teriyaki chicken in Irvine
Taiko Japanese Restaurant
14775 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine
|No.4 Sashimi, Beef Teriyaki, Sesame Chicken
|$22.00
With Rice, Salad, Miso Soup(dine-in only)
|No.3 Salmon Teriyaki, Tempura & Sesame Chicken
|$20.00
With Rice, Salad, Miso Soup(dine-in only)
|Teriyaki Chicken Don
|$9.25
FRIED CHICKEN • NOODLES
Cha For Tea WoodBridge
4740 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine
|Teriyaki Chicken Entrée
|$10.50
Freshly grilled lean chicken thigh with teriyaki sauce
RAMEN • NOODLES
Yoshiharu Ramen
3935 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$12.00
Steamed white rice topped with grilled teriyaki chicken, carrots and broccoli
|Spicy Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$13.00
Steamed white rice topped with grilled teriyaki chicken, corn, broccoli, carrots and homemade spicy sauce
|Teriyaki Chicken Bento
|$17.50
Grilled teriyaki chicken served with steamed white rice, 2 pieces of California roll, shrimp tempura, kakiage, fried zucchini, spring mix salad with house miso dressing, slice of orange and miso soup