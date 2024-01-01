Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Thai coffee in
Irvine
/
Irvine
/
Thai Coffee
Irvine restaurants that serve thai coffee
Nara Thai Kitchen
3931 Portola Parkway, Irvine
No reviews yet
THAI ICED COFFEE
$8.00
More about Nara Thai Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Spice
15455 Jeffrey Road, Irvine
Avg 4.6
(7304 reviews)
Thai Iced Coffee
$3.25
Cold-brewed, sweetened & with creamer.
~~If you want a straw, please request it~~
More about Thai Spice
