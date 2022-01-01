Tikka masala in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve tikka masala
More about Southern Spice - Irvine
Southern Spice - Irvine
3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O, Irvine
|Tikka Masala (GF)
|$15.99
Cubed pieces marinated in tandoor spice, cooked in the tandoor on a skewer. House Favourite
More about Maast Indian
SALADS
Maast Indian
15358 Alton Parkway, Irvine
|Paneer Tikka Masala curry Bowl (Vegetarian)
|$15.00
Marinated grilled paneer cheese
in tikka masala curry in our slow cooked curry served with
basmati rice, Indian vegetable pickle,
popadam & Indian flatbread
*Add $1 for an extra Indian flatbread
|Chicken Tikka Masala curry Bowl
|$15.00
Marinated grilled chicken in
tikka masala curry
in our slow cooked curry served with
basmati rice, Indian vegetable pickle,
popadam & Indian flatbread
*Add $1 for an extra Indian flatbread
More about Clay Oven Indian Cuisine
Clay Oven Indian Cuisine
4250 Barranca Parkway, Irvine
|Tikka Masala Sauce
|$10.00
Clay Oven’s Tikka Masala sauce. 16oz.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$21.00
Jidori chicken breast simmered in our famous yogurt and tomato sauce
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$18.00
Our homemade cheese simmered in a sauce of tomatoes, yogurt, and spices