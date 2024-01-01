Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tom yum soup in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve tom yum soup

Sushi Atelier

17951 Sky Park Circle, Irvine

Tom-Yum soup$12.99
Tom-yum soup, shrimps, mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, lime, rice on a side.
More about Sushi Atelier
Thai Spice

15455 Jeffrey Road, Irvine

Tom Yum Koong (Tom Yum Shrimp Soup)$5.25
Famous Thai hot and sour soup with shrimp, mushrooms, celery & white onion with a special blend of seasonings. Choose your spice level.
Note: tomato is not part of the dish
~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
More about Thai Spice

