Tom yum soup in Irvine

Sushi Atelier
17951 Sky Park Circle, Irvine
|Tom-Yum soup
|$12.99
Tom-yum soup, shrimps, mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, lime, rice on a side.
Thai Spice
15455 Jeffrey Road, Irvine
|Tom Yum Koong (Tom Yum Shrimp Soup)
|$5.25
Famous Thai hot and sour soup with shrimp, mushrooms, celery & white onion with a special blend of seasonings. Choose your spice level.
Note: tomato is not part of the dish
