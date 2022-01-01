Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Irvine

Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Turkey Club image

 

Spectrum Kitchen

400 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$10.00
bacon, provolone, avocado, tomato, red onion, adobo aioli, torpedo roll
More about Spectrum Kitchen
Everyday Eatery image

 

Everyday Eatery

6634 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Pesto Sandwich$14.00
Roasted turkey breast, swiss, tomatoes, arugula, shaved red onion, pesto aioli, country bread, salad greens or potatoes.
Turkey Pesto Sandwich$14.50
Roasted turkey breast, swiss, tomatoes, arugula, shaved red onion, pesto aioli, country bread, salad greens or potatoes.
More about Everyday Eatery
Jan's Health Bar image

 

Jan's Health Bar

2963 Michelson Drive Suite C, IRVINE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Vegetarian Turkey Sandwich$6.95
Half Turkey Sandwich$6.95
Turkey Sandwich$10.25
More about Jan's Health Bar

