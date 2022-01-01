Veggie burritos in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve veggie burritos
More about Taquiero Taco- Campus
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taquiero Taco- Campus
4517 Campus Dr, Irvine
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.19
Marinated mushroom, cilantro, onions, RICE, BEANS, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.
More about Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek
Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek
5643 Alton Parkway, Irvine
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.19
Marinated mushroom, cilantro, onions, rice, beans, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Grilled Veggie Burrito
|$11.00
Grilled bell pepper, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and broccoli.
More about La Sirena Grill
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|VEGGIE BURRITO
|$7.95
Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
|VEGGIE BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$7.75
Flour tortilla filled with organic scrambled eggs, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, green chile cheese potatoes and salsa. Handful of chips