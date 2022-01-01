Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taquiero Taco- Campus

4517 Campus Dr, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (3344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito$12.19
Marinated mushroom, cilantro, onions, RICE, BEANS, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.
Veggie Burrito$12.19
Marinated mushroom, cilantro, onions, rice, beans, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.
More about Taquiero Taco- Campus
Item pic

 

Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek

5643 Alton Parkway, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito$12.19
Marinated mushroom, cilantro, onions, rice, beans, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.
Veggie Burrito$12.19
Marinated mushroom, cilantro, onions, rice, beans, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.
More about Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek
Smart Kitchens Inc image

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Veggie Burrito$11.00
Grilled bell pepper, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and broccoli.
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE BURRITO$7.95
Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
VEGGIE BREAKFAST BURRITO$7.75
Flour tortilla filled with organic scrambled eggs, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, green chile cheese potatoes and salsa. Handful of chips
More about La Sirena Grill
Item pic

 

Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Veggie Burrito$11.00
Grilled bell pepper, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and broccoli.
More about Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

