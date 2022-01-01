Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taquiero Taco- Campus

4517 Campus Dr, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (3344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Quesadilla$4.89
Marinated mushroom, cilantro, onions, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.
Veggie American Quesadilla$10.88
12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, marinated sliced mushrooms, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
More about Taquiero Taco- Campus
Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek

5643 Alton Parkway, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Quesadilla$4.89
Marinated mushroom, cilantro, onions, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.
Veggie American Quesadilla$10.88
12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, marinated sliced mushrooms, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
More about Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek
GRILL

La Sirena Grill

3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE QUESADILLA$9.50
Flour tortilla filled with grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, spicy chipotle paste and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
More about La Sirena Grill

