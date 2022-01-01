Go
Irving Farm New York

224 W 79th St • $$

Avg 4.1 (698 reviews)

Chai$3.90
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
Egg & Cheese Sandwich^$6.75
Scrambled eggs, fresh herbs and cheddar cheese on an English muffin; toasted on panini press
Iced Latte$5.75
Latte$5.25
Cortado$4.50
Cold Brew$3.67
Cappuccino$4.75
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese^$8.75
Bacon, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese on an english muffin; toasted on a panini press
Hot Coffee$2.76
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Fast Service
Takeout

224 W 79th St

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
