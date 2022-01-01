Irving Farm New York
Come in and enjoy!
78 West 3rd St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
78 West 3rd St
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Comensoli's Italian Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Il Corallo Trattoria
Come try our wonderful variety of fresh pastas with delicious sauces, wood fired pizzas and antipastos.
Mad Morton
Come on in and enjoy!
Raku Soho
This is noted udon specialist Raku's second Manhattan location. Renowned chef Norihiro Ishizuka, of Omakase destination Kura, cooks bowls of noodles in flavorful broth to perfection and offers them alongside a range of authentic Japanese appetizers. The interior is minimalist yet warm, inspired by the Japanese wabi-sabi worldview.