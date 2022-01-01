Go
Irving Farm New York

Come in and enjoy!

78 West 3rd St • $$

Avg 3.7 (340 reviews)

Popular Items

Macchiato$3.75
Egg White Wrap^$9.75
Scrambled egg whites, spinach, and feta wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla and toasted on panini press; served with a side of avocado habanero sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Cozy
Trendy
Groups
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

78 West 3rd St

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
