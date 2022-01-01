Irving restaurants you'll love

Irving restaurants
Toast
  • Irving

Irving's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Indian
Caterers
Takeout box
Chinese
Gastropubs
Southern
Must-try Irving restaurants

Posados Cafe image

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

110 Triple Creek Dr, Longview

Avg 4.1 (203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tres Leche$4.99
Made with three kinds of milk, this traditional cake is delightfully different from many other cakes.
Primo Enchiladas Dinner$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with your choice of sauce.
Beef Fajita Dinner$19.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
More about Posados Cafe
Green Gator - Las Colinas image

 

Green Gator - Las Colinas

340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fettuccine Afredo$15.00
Choice of Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken
Pasta Monica$17.00
Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken (combo $23) w/ Spicy Cream
Quesadillas$13.00
Choice of Chicken or Shrimp served with Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, & Guacamole.
More about Green Gator - Las Colinas
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hot & Blue

5910 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving

Avg 4.2 (1646 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tennessee Triple$18.99
Choose three smoked meats, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Two-Timer$17.99
Choose two Smoked meats, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Crispy Fries$3.49
Tossed with our RHB Rub.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Via Real image

 

Via Real

4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fajita Shrimp Dinner$21.00
Gulf Shrimp, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Flour Tortillas, & Borracho Beans
Smoked Brisket Flautas$12.00
Flautas Stuffed with Smoked Brisket, with Crema Lime Compote
CYO 2 Item$12.00
Choice of 2: Taco, Soft Burrito, or Enchilada with Shredded Chicken, Beef, or Cheese, with Spanish Rice & Black Beans
More about Via Real
Mama's Daughters' Diner image

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side of Bacon$3.50
4 pieces nice thick bacon, cooked to perfection
#1 Texas Size Breakfast
2 eggs any style with hash browns OR grits, biscuits OR toast & gravy with
Chicken Fried Steak OR
6 oz. Top Sirloin OR
2 Pork Chops
Hashbrowns$3.25
Crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice

1500 N. Story Road #612, Irving

Avg 4.4 (909 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side Plain Fried Rice$1.49
Plain rice offered as white (steam) or fried. Fried rice includes peas and carrots. Available in small or large.
30 Fingers Family$25.69
30 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 6 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
Beef Vegetable Eggroll$1.19
Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.
More about Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
Southern Spice - Irving image

 

Southern Spice - Irving

901 W royal ln, #120, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Samosa (2)$5.99
Triangular fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced vegetables or minced Lamb
Butter Chicken$13.99
Tandoor roasted shredded chicken cooked in butter cream and rich tomato gravy. Comes with steamed rice.
Tikka Masala$13.99
Cubed pieces marinated in tandoor spice, cooked in the tandoor on a skewer. Comes with steamed rice.
More about Southern Spice - Irving
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins$12.95
Six hand breaded chicken tenderloins, dipped in seasoned batter and fried to perfection. Served with Newcastle BBQ Sauce and Peppercorn Ranch.
Szechaun Orange Chicken$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
Beer Battered Onion Rings$8.95
Lightly fried and served with choice or peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Fortune House Chinese Cuisine image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Fortune House Chinese Cuisine

8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190, Irving

Avg 4.6 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡$14.00
Crispy chicken thigh with orange peel
Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡$14.00
Crispy chicken with roasted sesame seeds
Crab Rangoon (6pc) 起司混沌$8.00
Blue crab, cream cheese in crispy wonton
More about Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
Knockout Tacos image

TACOS

Knockout Tacos

3524 w airport freeway #120, Irving

Avg 4.8 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Knockout Parillada$17.99
Menudo$9.49
Carnitas Taco$1.79
More about Knockout Tacos
Halal bites image

 

Halal bites

8140 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 125, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Philly$9.99
Burmese Khow Suey$13.99
Chicken Nuggets$6.99
More about Halal bites
Zalat Pizza image

 

Zalat Pizza

4835 N. O'Connor Road, Suite 136, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Meatza$18.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
18" Cheese$16.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
18" Zealot$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
More about Zalat Pizza
Hangout Restaurant and Sports Club image

 

Hangout Restaurant and Sports Club

3554 W Airport Fwy, Irving

Avg 4.2 (123 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hangout Restaurant and Sports Club
Michael's of Las Colinas image

 

Michael's of Las Colinas

925 W. John Carpenter Fry Ste. 100, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Michael's of Las Colinas
Restaurant banner

 

Savory Riverside

5000 Riverside Drive, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Savory Riverside
Kitchen 101 image

 

Kitchen 101

316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ricotta Doughnuts$5.00
Homemade ricotta doughnuts topped with powdered sugar and served with chocolate and seasonal berry sauce
Rotisserie Chicken Pizza$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, roasted artichokes, spinach & cream sauce
Bone Broth$8.00
Rice noodles, shiitaki mushrooms, bean sprouts, hardboiledd egg, baby bok choy, green onion & K101 broth
More about Kitchen 101
Lets Roll Ice Cream image

 

Lets Roll Ice Cream

8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 168, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lets Roll Ice Cream
Bread Zeppelin Salads image

 

Bread Zeppelin Salads

8445 N Beltline RD, Iriving

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bread Zeppelin Salads
Restaurant banner

 

JFKeg and Kitchen2 - do not use 2

391 E LAS COLINAS BLVD, 130, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about JFKeg and Kitchen2 - do not use 2
Restaurant banner

 

Mattito's - Irving

1001 MacArthur Park Dr., Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Mattito's - Irving
Restaurant banner

 

The Landing Bar & Grill

8220 Esters Blvd, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Landing Bar & Grill





