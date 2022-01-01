Irving restaurants you'll love
Irving's top cuisines
Must-try Irving restaurants
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
110 Triple Creek Dr, Longview
|Popular items
|Tres Leche
|$4.99
Made with three kinds of milk, this traditional cake is delightfully different from many other cakes.
|Primo Enchiladas Dinner
|$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with your choice of sauce.
|Beef Fajita Dinner
|$19.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Green Gator - Las Colinas
340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100, Irving
|Popular items
|Fettuccine Afredo
|$15.00
Choice of Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken
|Pasta Monica
|$17.00
Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken (combo $23) w/ Spicy Cream
|Quesadillas
|$13.00
Choice of Chicken or Shrimp served with Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, & Guacamole.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hot & Blue
5910 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving
|Popular items
|Tennessee Triple
|$18.99
Choose three smoked meats, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
|Two-Timer
|$17.99
Choose two Smoked meats, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
|Crispy Fries
|$3.49
Tossed with our RHB Rub.
Via Real
4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|Popular items
|Fajita Shrimp Dinner
|$21.00
Gulf Shrimp, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Flour Tortillas, & Borracho Beans
|Smoked Brisket Flautas
|$12.00
Flautas Stuffed with Smoked Brisket, with Crema Lime Compote
|CYO 2 Item
|$12.00
Choice of 2: Taco, Soft Burrito, or Enchilada with Shredded Chicken, Beef, or Cheese, with Spanish Rice & Black Beans
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving
|Popular items
|Side of Bacon
|$3.50
4 pieces nice thick bacon, cooked to perfection
|#1 Texas Size Breakfast
2 eggs any style with hash browns OR grits, biscuits OR toast & gravy with
Chicken Fried Steak OR
6 oz. Top Sirloin OR
2 Pork Chops
|Hashbrowns
|$3.25
Crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside.
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
1500 N. Story Road #612, Irving
|Popular items
|Side Plain Fried Rice
|$1.49
Plain rice offered as white (steam) or fried. Fried rice includes peas and carrots. Available in small or large.
|30 Fingers Family
|$25.69
30 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 6 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
|Beef Vegetable Eggroll
|$1.19
Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.
Southern Spice - Irving
901 W royal ln, #120, Irving
|Popular items
|Samosa (2)
|$5.99
Triangular fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced vegetables or minced Lamb
|Butter Chicken
|$13.99
Tandoor roasted shredded chicken cooked in butter cream and rich tomato gravy. Comes with steamed rice.
|Tikka Masala
|$13.99
Cubed pieces marinated in tandoor spice, cooked in the tandoor on a skewer. Comes with steamed rice.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving
|Popular items
|Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins
|$12.95
Six hand breaded chicken tenderloins, dipped in seasoned batter and fried to perfection. Served with Newcastle BBQ Sauce and Peppercorn Ranch.
|Szechaun Orange Chicken
|$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
|Beer Battered Onion Rings
|$8.95
Lightly fried and served with choice or peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190, Irving
|Popular items
|Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡
|$14.00
Crispy chicken thigh with orange peel
|Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡
|$14.00
Crispy chicken with roasted sesame seeds
|Crab Rangoon (6pc) 起司混沌
|$8.00
Blue crab, cream cheese in crispy wonton
TACOS
Knockout Tacos
3524 w airport freeway #120, Irving
|Popular items
|Knockout Parillada
|$17.99
|Menudo
|$9.49
|Carnitas Taco
|$1.79
Halal bites
8140 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 125, Irving
|Popular items
|Beef Philly
|$9.99
|Burmese Khow Suey
|$13.99
|Chicken Nuggets
|$6.99
Zalat Pizza
4835 N. O'Connor Road, Suite 136, Irving
|Popular items
|14" Meatza
|$18.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
|18" Cheese
|$16.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
|18" Zealot
|$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
3613 N Beltline Road, Irving
|Popular items
|Wed. 8 Fingers + Rice
|$7.79
8 piece Chicken Fingers with Fried Rice and 2 dipping sauces.
|Beef Vegetable Eggroll
|$1.19
Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.
|15 Fingers Family
|$14.29
15 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 3 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
Hangout Restaurant and Sports Club
3554 W Airport Fwy, Irving
Michael's of Las Colinas
925 W. John Carpenter Fry Ste. 100, Irving
Red Hot & Blue
5910 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|Popular items
|Tennessee Triple
|$18.99
Choose three smoked meats, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
|Idaho Stuffed Pig
|$10.49
A BIG OL’ smoked Idaho potato stuffed with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, green onion, and sour cream. Choice of one Southern Side. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
|Texas Brisket 1 lb
|$15.99
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, sliced-to-order.
Kitchen 101
316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100, Irving
|Popular items
|Ricotta Doughnuts
|$5.00
Homemade ricotta doughnuts topped with powdered sugar and served with chocolate and seasonal berry sauce
|Rotisserie Chicken Pizza
|$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, roasted artichokes, spinach & cream sauce
|Bone Broth
|$8.00
Rice noodles, shiitaki mushrooms, bean sprouts, hardboiledd egg, baby bok choy, green onion & K101 broth
Lets Roll Ice Cream
8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 168, Irving
Bread Zeppelin Salads
8445 N Beltline RD, Iriving
JFKeg and Kitchen2 - do not use 2
391 E LAS COLINAS BLVD, 130, Irving
Mattito's - Irving
1001 MacArthur Park Dr., Irving
The Landing Bar & Grill
8220 Esters Blvd, Irving