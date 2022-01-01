Irving American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Irving
Green Gator - Las Colinas
340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100, Irving
|Popular items
|Fettuccine Afredo
|$15.00
Choice of Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken
|Pasta Monica
|$17.00
Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken (combo $23) w/ Spicy Cream
|Quesadillas
|$13.00
Choice of Chicken or Shrimp served with Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, & Guacamole.
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
1500 N. Story Road #612, Irving
|Popular items
|Side Plain Fried Rice
|$1.49
Plain rice offered as white (steam) or fried. Fried rice includes peas and carrots. Available in small or large.
|30 Fingers Family
|$25.69
30 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 6 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
|Beef Vegetable Eggroll
|$1.19
Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving
|Popular items
|Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins
|$12.95
Six hand breaded chicken tenderloins, dipped in seasoned batter and fried to perfection. Served with Newcastle BBQ Sauce and Peppercorn Ranch.
|Szechaun Orange Chicken
|$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
|Beer Battered Onion Rings
|$8.95
Lightly fried and served with choice or peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
3613 N Beltline Road, Irving
|Popular items
|Wed. 8 Fingers + Rice
|$7.79
8 piece Chicken Fingers with Fried Rice and 2 dipping sauces.
|Beef Vegetable Eggroll
|$1.19
Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.
|15 Fingers Family
|$14.29
15 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 3 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.