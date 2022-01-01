Irving American restaurants you'll love

Go
Irving restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Irving

Green Gator - Las Colinas image

 

Green Gator - Las Colinas

340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fettuccine Afredo$15.00
Choice of Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken
Pasta Monica$17.00
Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken (combo $23) w/ Spicy Cream
Quesadillas$13.00
Choice of Chicken or Shrimp served with Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, & Guacamole.
More about Green Gator - Las Colinas
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice

1500 N. Story Road #612, Irving

Avg 4.4 (909 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side Plain Fried Rice$1.49
Plain rice offered as white (steam) or fried. Fried rice includes peas and carrots. Available in small or large.
30 Fingers Family$25.69
30 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 6 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
Beef Vegetable Eggroll$1.19
Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.
More about Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins$12.95
Six hand breaded chicken tenderloins, dipped in seasoned batter and fried to perfection. Served with Newcastle BBQ Sauce and Peppercorn Ranch.
Szechaun Orange Chicken$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
Beer Battered Onion Rings$8.95
Lightly fried and served with choice or peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice image

 

Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice

3613 N Beltline Road, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wed. 8 Fingers + Rice$7.79
8 piece Chicken Fingers with Fried Rice and 2 dipping sauces.
Beef Vegetable Eggroll$1.19
Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.
15 Fingers Family$14.29
15 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 3 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
More about Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
Hangout Restaurant and Sports Club image

 

Hangout Restaurant and Sports Club

3554 W Airport Fwy, Irving

Avg 4.2 (123 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hangout Restaurant and Sports Club

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Irving

Tacos

Fried Pickles

Pudding

Brisket

Nachos

Fried Rice

French Fries

Cake

Map

More near Irving to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hurst

No reviews yet

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Coppell

No reviews yet

Colleyville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston