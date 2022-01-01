Brisket in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve brisket
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hot & Blue
5910 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving
|Texas Brisket Sandwich
|$11.59
Tender and sliced-to-order with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
|Texas Brisket Plate - Sliced
|$15.59
Smoked 12-13 hours and sliced to order, served with two Southern Sides.
Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Via Real
4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|Smoked Brisket Flautas
|$14.00
Flautas Stuffed with Smoked Brisket, with Crema Lime Compote