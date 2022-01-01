Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Irving

Irving restaurants
Irving restaurants that serve brisket

Texas Brisket Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hot & Blue

5910 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving

Avg 4.2 (1646 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Texas Brisket Sandwich$11.59
Tender and sliced-to-order with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Texas Brisket Plate - Sliced$15.59
Smoked 12-13 hours and sliced to order, served with two Southern Sides.
Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
More about Red Hot & Blue
Texas Brisket Sandwich image

 

Red Hot & Blue

5910 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Texas Brisket Sandwich$11.59
Tender and sliced-to-order with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Kid BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich$6.99
Kid-sized beef brisket sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
Texas Chopped Brisket Plate$15.59
Chopped Texas brisket smoked 12-13 hours, served with 2 Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad for an additional charge.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Item pic

 

Via Real

4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Brisket Flautas$14.00
Flautas Stuffed with Smoked Brisket, with Crema Lime Compote
More about Via Real
Item pic

 

Kitchen 101

316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket$21.00
with Texas toast
More about Kitchen 101

