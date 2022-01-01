Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Irving

Irving restaurants
Irving restaurants that serve cake

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

110 Triple Creek Dr, Longview

Avg 4.1 (203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sabros Cake Balls$3.99
Delicious fried cake balls with icing on the inside. Warm and ready to be dipped in syrup!
More about Posados Cafe
Via Real

4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Raspberry Cake$9.00
Three Layers of Chocolate with Raspberry Marmalade, topped with Mini Chocolate Chips
Crab Cake$16.00
Roasted Corn & Pineapple Relish
Anchovy-Chipotle Remoulade
More about Via Real
Kitchen 101

316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Pound Cake$4.00
Cinnamon Streusel Cake$5.00
More about Kitchen 101
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Fortune House Chinese Cuisine

8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190, Irving

Avg 4.6 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shanghai Stir Fried Rice Cakes 上海炒年糕$12.00
Stir fried with Pork and Shepherd's purse
Chinese Pumpkin Cake 南瓜香酥饼$8.00
南瓜餅
More about Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
My Thai and Vegan (IRVING)

6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Corn Cakes$6.95
Tempura flour mixed with sweet corn, sugar, pepper and served with sweet & sour sauce.
More about My Thai and Vegan (IRVING)

