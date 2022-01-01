Cake in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve cake
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
110 Triple Creek Dr, Longview
|Sabros Cake Balls
|$3.99
Delicious fried cake balls with icing on the inside. Warm and ready to be dipped in syrup!
Via Real
4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|Chocolate Raspberry Cake
|$9.00
Three Layers of Chocolate with Raspberry Marmalade, topped with Mini Chocolate Chips
|Crab Cake
|$16.00
Roasted Corn & Pineapple Relish
Anchovy-Chipotle Remoulade
Kitchen 101
316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100, Irving
|Lemon Pound Cake
|$4.00
|Cinnamon Streusel Cake
|$5.00
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190, Irving
|Shanghai Stir Fried Rice Cakes 上海炒年糕
|$12.00
Stir fried with Pork and Shepherd's purse
|Chinese Pumpkin Cake 南瓜香酥饼
|$8.00
南瓜餅