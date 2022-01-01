Cheese fries in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about Green Gator - Las Colinas
Green Gator - Las Colinas
340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100, Irving
|Fried Cheese Sticks
|$9.00
Cheese Sticks Fried to Perfection. Served with Marinara Sauce.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Red Hot & Blue
5910 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|Shakin’ Bacon Cheese Fries
|$7.99
Our crispy fries smothered with cheddar & jack cheeses and crispy bacon, with a side of ranch.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving
|Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$17.95
Cheddar, Jack, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs topped with jalapeño buttermilk fried chicken and garnished with spicy peppers.