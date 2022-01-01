Cheese fries in Irving

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green Gator - Las Colinas image

 

Green Gator - Las Colinas

340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Cheese Sticks$9.00
Cheese Sticks Fried to Perfection. Served with Marinara Sauce. 
More about Green Gator - Las Colinas
Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

5910 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shakin’ Bacon Cheese Fries$7.99
Our crispy fries smothered with cheddar & jack cheeses and crispy bacon, with a side of ranch.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese$17.95
Cheddar, Jack, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs topped with jalapeño buttermilk fried chicken and garnished with spicy peppers.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

