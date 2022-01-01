Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Irving

Go
Irving restaurants
Toast

Irving restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Posados Cafe image

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe - Longview

110 Triple Creek Dr, Longview

Avg 4.1 (203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Enchilada$3.99
More about Posados Cafe - Longview
Via Real image

 

Via Real

4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Enchilada Chicken$7.00
Chicken Enchilada with Spanish Rice & Black Beans
More about Via Real

Browse other tasty dishes in Irving

French Fries

Nachos

Street Tacos

Crab Rangoon

Chicken Fried Steaks

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Sticky Rice

Muffins

Map

More near Irving to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (564 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (564 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (347 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (724 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston