Chicken fajitas in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
110 Triple Creek Dr, Longview
|Beef, Chicken, & Shrimp Combo Fajita Dinner
|$20.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Chicken Fajita Dinner
|$17.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Via Real
4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|Fajita Chicken Dinner
|$21.00
Chicken Fajita, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Flour Tortillas, & Borracho Beans
|Nachos Fajita Chicken
|$15.00
Chicken Fajita Meat, Black Beans, Monterey & Cheddar, Sour Cream & Guacamole
|Fajita Chicken Lunch
|$21.00
Chicken Strips, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Black Beans, & Flour Tortillas