Chicken noodle soup in Irving

Irving restaurants
Irving restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Fortune House Chinese Cuisine

8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190, Irving

Avg 4.6 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup 嫩鸡汤面/ Sopa de fideos con pollo$12.00
with Bok Choy
More about Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Las Colinas - ZAAP Kitchen - Las Colinas

6450 N MacArthur Blvd Suite 120, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Khao Piak Sen (Lao Chicken Noodle Soup)$12.99
Homemade tapioca rice noodles (semi-thick and chewy texture), in clear chicken broth, with chicken. Topped with green onions, cilantro, fried garlic, and dash of white pepper. Served with chili oil.
Best comfort food when sick, or hungover.
More about ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Las Colinas - ZAAP Kitchen - Las Colinas

