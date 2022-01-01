Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Irving

Irving restaurants
Irving restaurants that serve chicken salad

Red Hot & Blue

5910 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

Chicken Crispers Salad$10.49
Crispy-fried, hand-breaded tenderloins, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, green onions, and tortilla strips over seasonal greens.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Via Real

4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

Salad Via Chicken & Shrimp$18.00
Chicken & Shrimp, Crisp Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Parmesan, Garlic Tortilla Strips, & House Dressing
Salad Caesar Chicken$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Tortilla Strips, & Jalapeno Dressing
Salad Chicken Vegetable$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Grilled Vegetables, Tossed Greens, & House Basil-Cilantro Vinaigrette
More about Via Real
Mama's Daughters' Diner

2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
• Chicken Fried Chicken Salad$10.25
Fresh tossed greens with tomato, egg, cheese and pickle spear.
• Spinach Salad w/ Chicken$10.99
Fresh spinach, sliced fresh mushrooms, hard boiled egg, cheese sprinkled with our thick cut crispy bacon bits.
ADD a GRILLED Chicken Breast
• Spicy Fried Chicken Salad$10.25
Fresh tossed greens with tomato, egg, cheese and pickle spear.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Kitchen 101

316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100, Irving

No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Shredded chicken, pecans, grapes, onions & celery on nine grain bread
More about Kitchen 101
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving

No reviews yet
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad$15.95
Mesquite smoked chicken, roasted sweet corn, red peppers, avocado, cherry tomatoes, marinated jicama and cilantro tossed with fresh spring greens, and our Napa slaw. Topped with Cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
My Thai and Vegan (IRVING)

6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving

No reviews yet
Thai Chicken Salad$9.95
Chopped chicken breast, lettuces, red onions, scallions, chopped cucumbers, carrots and cilantro with Thai vinaigrette.
More about My Thai and Vegan (IRVING)

