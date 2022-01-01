Chicken salad in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve chicken salad
Red Hot & Blue
5910 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|Chicken Crispers Salad
|$10.49
Crispy-fried, hand-breaded tenderloins, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, green onions, and tortilla strips over seasonal greens.
Via Real
4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|Salad Via Chicken & Shrimp
|$18.00
Chicken & Shrimp, Crisp Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Parmesan, Garlic Tortilla Strips, & House Dressing
|Salad Caesar Chicken
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Tortilla Strips, & Jalapeno Dressing
|Salad Chicken Vegetable
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Grilled Vegetables, Tossed Greens, & House Basil-Cilantro Vinaigrette
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving
|• Chicken Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.25
Fresh tossed greens with tomato, egg, cheese and pickle spear.
|• Spinach Salad w/ Chicken
|$10.99
Fresh spinach, sliced fresh mushrooms, hard boiled egg, cheese sprinkled with our thick cut crispy bacon bits.
ADD a GRILLED Chicken Breast
|• Spicy Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.25
Fresh tossed greens with tomato, egg, cheese and pickle spear.
Kitchen 101
316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100, Irving
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Shredded chicken, pecans, grapes, onions & celery on nine grain bread
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving
|Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
|Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Mesquite smoked chicken, roasted sweet corn, red peppers, avocado, cherry tomatoes, marinated jicama and cilantro tossed with fresh spring greens, and our Napa slaw. Topped with Cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.