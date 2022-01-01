Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Irving

Irving restaurants
Irving restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Red Hot & Blue

5910 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

Kid BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Kid-sized pulled chicken sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.29
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
4.99 Pulled Chicken Sandwich Special$4.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with a side of Grandma's famous Potato Salad.
Mama's Daughters' Diner

2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
• Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$6.75
Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomato & Mayo. Pickle spear on the side.

Shown with Sweet Potato Fries
• Buffalo Chicken Sandwich w/ lettuce & tomato & mayo$6.75
Fried Chicken Breast smothered in delicious buffalo (Hot) sauce.
Order a side of our homemade Ranch dressing, delicious.
• Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$6.75
Nice blend of spices in this hand breaded breast, the right amount of "kick". Perfectly fried to a golden brown, served on a bun with Mayo, lettuce & tomato.
Kitchen 101

316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100, Irving

Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Shredded chicken, pecans, grapes, onions & celery on nine grain bread
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
