Chicken sandwiches in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Red Hot & Blue
Red Hot & Blue
5910 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|Kid BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
Kid-sized pulled chicken sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.29
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
|4.99 Pulled Chicken Sandwich Special
|$4.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with a side of Grandma's famous Potato Salad.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving
|• Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
|$6.75
Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomato & Mayo. Pickle spear on the side.
Shown with Sweet Potato Fries
|• Buffalo Chicken Sandwich w/ lettuce & tomato & mayo
|$6.75
Fried Chicken Breast smothered in delicious buffalo (Hot) sauce.
Order a side of our homemade Ranch dressing, delicious.
|• Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$6.75
Nice blend of spices in this hand breaded breast, the right amount of "kick". Perfectly fried to a golden brown, served on a bun with Mayo, lettuce & tomato.
More about Kitchen 101
Kitchen 101
316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100, Irving
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Shredded chicken, pecans, grapes, onions & celery on nine grain bread
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.