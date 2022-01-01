Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Irving

Irving restaurants
Irving restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

110 Triple Creek Dr, Longview

Avg 4.1 (203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Relleno Dinner$12.69
Seasoned beef, chicken, or cheese stuffed into a poblano pepper and batter fried.
More about Posados Cafe
Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

5910 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket Chili Cup
Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
Brisket Chili Bowl
Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Item pic

 

Via Real

4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red Chili Pasta Chicken$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Red Chili Pasta, Sautéed Mushrooms, Sweet Corn, Spinach, & Garlic Olive Oil
More about Via Real
Mama's Daughters' Diner image

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Cup Chili$5.75
Cup of Mama's Homemade Chili
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Item pic

 

Southern Spice - Irving

901 W royal ln, #120, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Madras Crispy Chili Parotta$8.99
Diamond shaped cut crispy bread tossed with house favorite sauce
More about Southern Spice - Irving
Chili Wontons in Peanut Sauce 红油抄手 image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Fortune House Chinese Cuisine

8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190, Irving

Avg 4.6 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Wontons 红油抄手$9.00
Pork filled wontons served with chili oil and peanut sauce
More about Fortune House Chinese Cuisine

