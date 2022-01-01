Chili in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve chili
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
110 Triple Creek Dr, Longview
|Chili Relleno Dinner
|$12.69
Seasoned beef, chicken, or cheese stuffed into a poblano pepper and batter fried.
Red Hot & Blue
5910 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|Brisket Chili Cup
Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
|Brisket Chili Bowl
Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
Via Real
4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|Red Chili Pasta Chicken
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Red Chili Pasta, Sautéed Mushrooms, Sweet Corn, Spinach, & Garlic Olive Oil
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving
|• Cup Chili
|$5.75
Cup of Mama's Homemade Chili
Southern Spice - Irving
901 W royal ln, #120, Irving
|Madras Crispy Chili Parotta
|$8.99
Diamond shaped cut crispy bread tossed with house favorite sauce