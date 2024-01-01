Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chutney in Irving

Go
Irving restaurants
Toast

Irving restaurants that serve chutney

Southern Spice - Irving image

 

Southern Spice Indian Kitchen

901 W royal ln, #120, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tamarind Chutney (4 oz)$0.99
Mint Chutney (2oz)$0.99
More about Southern Spice Indian Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Rumali Restaurant

3311 Regent Boulevard #111, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Till Harapyaz Ka Chutney$0.99
More about Rumali Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Irving

Pork Dumplings

Tortilla Soup

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Curry

Pineapple Fried Rice

Samosa

Glass Noodles

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Irving to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4.7 (41 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Durant

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (540 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston