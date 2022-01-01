Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crispy tacos in
Irving
/
Irving
/
Crispy Tacos
Irving restaurants that serve crispy tacos
Posados Cafe - Longview
110 Triple Creek Dr, Longview
No reviews yet
Crispy Taco Dinner
$11.99
Seasoned beef or chicken.
Beef Crispy Taco
$3.89
More about Posados Cafe - Longview
Via Real
4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
No reviews yet
Kids Crispy Taco Beef
$7.00
Crispy Beef Taco with Spanish Rice & Black Beans
More about Via Real
