Curd rice in Irving

Irving restaurants
Irving restaurants that serve curd rice

Simply South - 1001 MacArthur Park Dr

1001 MacArthur Park Dr, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curd Rice$10.00
Nuzividu Curd Rice$11.00
More about Simply South - 1001 MacArthur Park Dr
Desi District - Irving - 6451 Riverside Dr #100

6451 Riverside Dr #100, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curd Rice$8.99
Curd rice, also known as thayir saddam, dahi chawal and daddojanam. A very simple dish made using the most basic ingredients, curd and rice with an authentic South-Indian tempering.
More about Desi District - Irving - 6451 Riverside Dr #100

