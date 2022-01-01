Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Irving

Irving restaurants
Irving restaurants that serve curry

Southern Spice - Irving

901 W royal ln, #120, Irving

Curried Chickpeas Burger$9.99
curried chickpeas patty, onion chilli jam, tenga sauce, lettuce.
Chicken Biryani Curry Lunch Combo$10.99
Chicken Biryani, Choice of Curry, half Naan.
Eggplant Curry$11.99
Traditional and famous brinjal preparation with onion tomato masala. Also called Gutti Vankaya. Comes with steamed rice.
More about Southern Spice - Irving
My Thai and Vegan (IRVING)

6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving

Vegan Green Curry$13.95
Homemade green curry coconut broth with eggplants, bamboo shoots, carrots, broccolis, bell peppers and basil leaves.
*gluten free
Green Curry$12.95
Mild green curry coconut broth with eggplants, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil leaves.
Yellow Curry$12.95
Mild yellow curry coconut broth with potatoes, yellow onions and carrots.
More about My Thai and Vegan (IRVING)

