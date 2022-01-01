Curry in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve curry
More about Southern Spice - Irving
Southern Spice - Irving
901 W royal ln, #120, Irving
|Curried Chickpeas Burger
|$9.99
curried chickpeas patty, onion chilli jam, tenga sauce, lettuce.
|Chicken Biryani Curry Lunch Combo
|$10.99
Chicken Biryani, Choice of Curry, half Naan.
|Eggplant Curry
|$11.99
Traditional and famous brinjal preparation with onion tomato masala. Also called Gutti Vankaya. Comes with steamed rice.
More about My Thai and Vegan (IRVING)
My Thai and Vegan (IRVING)
6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving
|Vegan Green Curry
|$13.95
Homemade green curry coconut broth with eggplants, bamboo shoots, carrots, broccolis, bell peppers and basil leaves.
*gluten free
|Green Curry
|$12.95
Mild green curry coconut broth with eggplants, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil leaves.
|Yellow Curry
|$12.95
Mild yellow curry coconut broth with potatoes, yellow onions and carrots.