Dumplings in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve dumplings
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving
|• Chicken & Dumplings
|$10.99
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190, Irving
|Cabbage & Pork Dumplings 白菜猪肉饺子
|$10.00
Filled with Cabbage, Pork, Water Chestnut & Shiitake
Served Steamed or Pan-fried
|Shrimp & Pork Dumplings 鲜虾猪肉饺子
|$11.00
Filled with Shrimp, Pork & Chives
Served Steamed or Pan-fried
|Vegetable Dumplings 素菜饺子
|$9.00
Filled with Vermicelli, Bok Choy, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Tofu & Shiitake
Served Steamed or Pan-fried