Dumplings in Irving

Irving restaurants
Irving restaurants that serve dumplings

Mama's Daughters' Diner image

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Chicken & Dumplings$10.99
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Item pic

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Fortune House Chinese Cuisine

8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190, Irving

Avg 4.6 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cabbage & Pork Dumplings 白菜猪肉饺子$10.00
Filled with Cabbage, Pork, Water Chestnut & Shiitake
Served Steamed or Pan-fried
Shrimp & Pork Dumplings 鲜虾猪肉饺子$11.00
Filled with Shrimp, Pork & Chives
Served Steamed or Pan-fried
Vegetable Dumplings 素菜饺子$9.00
Filled with Vermicelli, Bok Choy, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Tofu & Shiitake
Served Steamed or Pan-fried
More about Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
Item pic

 

My Thai and Vegan (IRVING)

6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Dumpling$6.95
More about My Thai and Vegan (IRVING)

