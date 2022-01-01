Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Irving

Go
Irving restaurants
Toast

Irving restaurants that serve enchiladas

Enchilada de Tres image

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

110 Triple Creek Dr, Longview

Avg 4.1 (203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Enchilada$3.99
Cheese Enchilada$3.99
Enchilada de Tres$13.69
One cheese with tomatillo verde sauce, one chicken with sour cream sauce, and one seasoned beef with ranchero sauce.
More about Posados Cafe
Item pic

 

Via Real

4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada Squash-Spinach$15.00
Combination of Spinach & Squash Enchiladas topped with your choice of Tomatillo, Queso, & Sour Cream Sauces
Enchilada Seabass$20.00
Corn Tortillas stuffed with Seabass, Spinach Salad, & Lobster White Wine Cream Sauce
Enchilada Spinach$15.00
Two Corn Tortillas stuffed with Spinach, Sautéed Onions & Tomatoes, topped with Tomatillo & Sour Cream Sauces, with Black Beans & Southwestern Corn
More about Via Real

Browse other tasty dishes in Irving

Chicken Fajitas

Edamame

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Chili

Cake

Banana Pudding

Crab Rangoon

Cornbread

Map

More near Irving to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston