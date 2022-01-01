Fajitas in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve fajitas
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
110 Triple Creek Dr, Longview
|Lunch Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.99
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita quesadilla with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
|Combo Fajita Dinner
|$18.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Shrimp Fajita Dinner
|$21.49
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Via Real
4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|Fajita Chicken Dinner
|$21.00
Chicken Fajita, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Flour Tortillas, & Borracho Beans
|Fajita Combo Lunch
|$21.00
Beef & Chicken Strips, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Black Beans, & Flour Tortillas
|Fajita Veg Dinner
|$20.00
Grilled Zucchini, Squash, Asparagus, Portabella Mushroom, Red Peppers, Black Beans, & Sour Cream