Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Falooda in
Irving
/
Irving
/
Falooda
Irving restaurants that serve falooda
Southern Spice Indian Kitchen
901 W royal ln, #120, Irving
No reviews yet
Rose Falooda
$5.99
Mango Falooda
$5.99
Pistachio Falooda
$5.99
More about Southern Spice Indian Kitchen
Hashtag India - Irving
1102 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Irving
No reviews yet
Mango Falooda
$6.99
More about Hashtag India - Irving
Browse other tasty dishes in Irving
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Rolls
Pork Dumplings
Thai Tea
Sweet Potato Fries
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Chilli Chicken
Gulab Jamun
More near Irving to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(779 restaurants)
Grapevine
Avg 4.7
(41 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Hurst
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Coppell
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
Bedford
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Colleyville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(779 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Durant
No reviews yet
Waco
Avg 4.5
(84 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(538 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(480 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(259 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(967 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(539 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston