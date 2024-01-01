Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falooda in Irving

Go
Irving restaurants
Toast

Irving restaurants that serve falooda

Southern Spice - Irving image

 

Southern Spice Indian Kitchen

901 W royal ln, #120, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rose Falooda$5.99
Mango Falooda$5.99
Pistachio Falooda$5.99
More about Southern Spice Indian Kitchen
Main pic

 

Hashtag India - Irving

1102 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Falooda$6.99
More about Hashtag India - Irving

Browse other tasty dishes in Irving

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Rolls

Pork Dumplings

Thai Tea

Sweet Potato Fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Chilli Chicken

Gulab Jamun

Map

More near Irving to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (779 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4.7 (41 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (779 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Durant

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (538 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (967 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston