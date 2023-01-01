Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tikka in Irving

Irving restaurants that serve fish tikka

101 | Paratha

3311 Regent Boulevard #121, Irving

80. Jal Ki Rani - Fish Tikka Paratha$14.99
Flatbread stuffed with fish marinated in yogurt, spices, green chilies, dry mango & cilantro
More about 101 | Paratha
Rumali

3311 Regent Boulevard #111, Irving

Fish Tikka Roll$11.99
Mustard and spices tempered fish steaks with yogurt and lime rolled in our signature Rumali Roti
Fish Tikka$14.99
Mustard and spices tempered fish steaks with yogurt and lime
Non-Veg Platter (Murg Sula, Fish Tikka, Lamb Galouti Kebab)$34.99
An assortment of kebabs lamb, chicken and fish served with Rumali roti, salad and chutneys
More about Rumali

