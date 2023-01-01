Fish tikka in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve fish tikka
More about 101 | Paratha
101 | Paratha
3311 Regent Boulevard #121, Irving
|80. Jal Ki Rani - Fish Tikka Paratha
|$14.99
Flatbread stuffed with fish marinated in yogurt, spices, green chilies, dry mango & cilantro
More about Rumali
Rumali
3311 Regent Boulevard #111, Irving
|Fish Tikka Roll
|$11.99
Mustard and spices tempered fish steaks with yogurt and lime rolled in our signature Rumali Roti
|Fish Tikka
|$14.99
Mustard and spices tempered fish steaks with yogurt and lime
|Non-Veg Platter (Murg Sula, Fish Tikka, Lamb Galouti Kebab)
|$34.99
An assortment of kebabs lamb, chicken and fish served with Rumali roti, salad and chutneys