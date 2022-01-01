Fried chicken sandwiches in Irving
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving
|• Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
|$6.75
Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomato & Mayo. Pickle spear on the side.
Shown with Sweet Potato Fries
|• Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$6.75
Nice blend of spices in this hand breaded breast, the right amount of "kick". Perfectly fried to a golden brown, served on a bun with Mayo, lettuce & tomato.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.