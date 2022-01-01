Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Irving

Go
Irving restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Irving
  • /
  • Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Irving restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$6.75
Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomato & Mayo. Pickle spear on the side.

Shown with Sweet Potato Fries
• Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$6.75
Nice blend of spices in this hand breaded breast, the right amount of "kick". Perfectly fried to a golden brown, served on a bun with Mayo, lettuce & tomato.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

Browse other tasty dishes in Irving

Rangoon

Corn Dogs

Beef Fried Rice

Burritos

Tamales

Fried Rice

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Irving to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston