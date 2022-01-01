Fried rice in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve fried rice
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
1500 N. Story Road #612, Irving
|Beef Fried Rice
|$4.99
Beef, green onions, and eggs wok tossed with fried rice. Available in small or large.
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$3.89
Chicken bits, green onions, and eggs wok tossed with fried rice. Available in small or large.
|Combo Fried Rice
|$8.39
Chicken, beef, and shrimp wok tossed with fried rice. Available in spicy (as pictured) or regular.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving
|Gochuchang Korean BBQ Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice
|$18.95
Boneless smoked country pork ribs basted with Korean BBQ sauce and served around chopped Kimchi Fried Rice with green onions. Topped with an egg sunny side up egg.
Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190, Irving
|Shanghai Stir Fried Rice Cakes 上海炒年糕
|$12.00
Stir fried with Pork and Shepherd's purse
|Yang Zhou Fried Rice 扬州炒饭
|$14.00
Shrimp, ham, egg, peas, and carrots
|Dry Scallop Fried Rice 蛋白瑶柱炒饭
|$18.00
Served with egg whites, green onions, and dried scallops
My Thai and Vegan (IRVING)
6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.95
Steam rice stir fried with egg, pineapples, carrots, curry powder, cashew nuts, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
|Vegan Thai Fried Rice
|$13.95
Fried rice with onions, scallions, broccolis, carrots, garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
|Thai Fried Rice
|$11.95
Steam rice stir fried with egg, carrots, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
3613 N Beltline Road, Irving
|Fri. 4 Fingers, Rice + Eggroll
|$5.99
4 piece Chicken Fingers, Fried Rice, Beef Vegetable Eggroll and 1 dipping sauce.
|Combo Fried Rice
|$8.39
Chicken, beef, and shrimp wok tossed with fried rice. Available in spicy (as pictured) or regular.
|Side Plain Fried Rice
|$1.49
Plain rice offered as white (steam) or fried. Fried rice includes peas and carrots. Available in small or large.