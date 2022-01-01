Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Irving

Go
Irving restaurants
Toast

Irving restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice

1500 N. Story Road #612, Irving

Avg 4.4 (909 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Fried Rice$4.99
Beef, green onions, and eggs wok tossed with fried rice. Available in small or large.
Chicken Fried Rice$3.89
Chicken bits, green onions, and eggs wok tossed with fried rice. Available in small or large.
Combo Fried Rice$8.39
Chicken, beef, and shrimp wok tossed with fried rice. Available in spicy (as pictured) or regular.
More about Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gochuchang Korean BBQ Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice$18.95
Boneless smoked country pork ribs basted with Korean BBQ sauce and served around chopped Kimchi Fried Rice with green onions. Topped with an egg sunny side up egg.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Fortune House Chinese Cuisine

8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190, Irving

Avg 4.6 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shanghai Stir Fried Rice Cakes 上海炒年糕$12.00
Stir fried with Pork and Shepherd's purse
Yang Zhou Fried Rice 扬州炒饭$14.00
Shrimp, ham, egg, peas, and carrots
Dry Scallop Fried Rice 蛋白瑶柱炒饭$18.00
Served with egg whites, green onions, and dried scallops
More about Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
Main pic

 

My Thai and Vegan (IRVING)

6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.95
Steam rice stir fried with egg, pineapples, carrots, curry powder, cashew nuts, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
Vegan Thai Fried Rice$13.95
Fried rice with onions, scallions, broccolis, carrots, garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
Thai Fried Rice$11.95
Steam rice stir fried with egg, carrots, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
More about My Thai and Vegan (IRVING)
Item pic

 

Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice

3613 N Beltline Road, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fri. 4 Fingers, Rice + Eggroll$5.99
4 piece Chicken Fingers, Fried Rice, Beef Vegetable Eggroll and 1 dipping sauce.
Combo Fried Rice$8.39
Chicken, beef, and shrimp wok tossed with fried rice. Available in spicy (as pictured) or regular.
Side Plain Fried Rice$1.49
Plain rice offered as white (steam) or fried. Fried rice includes peas and carrots. Available in small or large.
More about Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice

Browse other tasty dishes in Irving

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chips And Salsa

Grilled Chicken

Pies

Cheese Enchiladas

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Grilled Chicken Salad

Sliders

Map

More near Irving to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston