Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic noodles in
Irving
/
Irving
/
Garlic Noodles
Irving restaurants that serve garlic noodles
Bombay Sizzler
825 West Royal Lane, Irving
No reviews yet
Chilli Garlic Noodles
$0.00
More about Bombay Sizzler
Simply South - 1001 MacArthur Park Dr
1001 MacArthur Park Dr, Irving
No reviews yet
Chili Garlic Noodles
$15.00
More about Simply South - 1001 MacArthur Park Dr
Browse other tasty dishes in Irving
Kulcha
Rangoon
Pork Dumplings
Tikka Masala
Chicken Rolls
Chicken Noodles
Waffles
Garden Salad
More near Irving to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(779 restaurants)
Grapevine
Avg 4.7
(41 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Hurst
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Coppell
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
Bedford
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Colleyville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(779 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Durant
No reviews yet
Waco
Avg 4.5
(84 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(538 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(480 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(259 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(967 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(539 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston