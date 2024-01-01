Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gobi manchurian in
Irving
/
Irving
/
Gobi Manchurian
Irving restaurants that serve gobi manchurian
Simply South - 1001 MacArthur Park Dr
1001 MacArthur Park Dr, Irving
No reviews yet
Gobi Manchurian Wet
$14.00
More about Simply South - 1001 MacArthur Park Dr
Hashtag India - Irving
1102 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Irving
No reviews yet
Gobi Manchurian
$10.99
More about Hashtag India - Irving
Browse other tasty dishes in Irving
Tandoori Chicken
Coconut Soup
Egg Fried Rice
Pies
French Fries
Chicken Salad
Tom Kha Soup
Dosa
More near Irving to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(781 restaurants)
Grapevine
Avg 4.7
(41 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Hurst
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Coppell
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
Bedford
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Colleyville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(781 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Durant
No reviews yet
Waco
Avg 4.5
(84 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(320 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(540 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(486 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(259 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(972 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(542 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston