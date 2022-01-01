Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Irving

Irving restaurants
Irving restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Mama's Daughters' Diner image

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Grilled Chicken Salad$10.25
Fresh tossed greens with tomato, egg, cheese and pickle spear.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

