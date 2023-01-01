Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Irving

Irving restaurants
Irving restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Mama's Daughters' Diner- Irving- Shady Grove

2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Club Sandwich. choose Ham or Turkey$8.25
Delicious double decker with your choice of Turkey or Ham. Served on toasted bread with Mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served with a peach half and a pickle spear.
• Ham & Egg Sandwich. w/ mayo, lettuce & tomato$7.50
Piece of Grilled Ham along with egg cooked any way you like, served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Photo shown with Spicy FF,
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner- Irving- Shady Grove
Savory Riverside

5000 Riverside Drive, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Sandwich (Ham)$5.45
eggs, ham, cheese on a choice of bagel, whole wheat toast or challah bun
More about Savory Riverside

