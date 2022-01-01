Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Irving

Go
Irving restaurants
Toast

Irving restaurants that serve kebabs

Consumer pic

 

101 | Paratha

3311 Regent Boulevard #121, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
81. Bade bhaiya ki pasand - Mutton Seekh Kebab Paratha$14.99
Flatbread stuffed with minced goat meat, marinated with garam masala & mustard oil
51. Dil Dahi Dhai - Dahi Kebab Pocket Paratha$12.99
Flatbread filled with yogurt, onions, cilantro, chili & spices
71. Yeh Parantha Mujhe de de Thakur- Haryali Murg kebab Paratha$13.99
Flatbread filled with chicken marinated in yogurt, mint & cilantro
More about 101 | Paratha
Consumer pic

 

Rumali

3311 Regent Boulevard #111, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Non-Veg Platter (Murg Sula, Fish Tikka, Lamb Galouti Kebab)$34.99
An assortment of kebabs lamb, chicken and fish served with Rumali roti, salad and chutneys
Chicken Kakori Kebab$13.99
Minced and ground chicken meat mixed with homemade spices, mint and coriander cooked in clay oven
Durbari Malai Kebab$15.99
Minced chicken skewers with rich cashew nut and cream sauce
More about Rumali

Browse other tasty dishes in Irving

Pancakes

Chopped Salad

Fruit Salad

Curry Goat

Chilli Chicken

Turkey Clubs

Gulab Jamun

Muffins

Map

More near Irving to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (353 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston