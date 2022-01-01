Kebabs in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve kebabs
101 | Paratha
3311 Regent Boulevard #121, Irving
|81. Bade bhaiya ki pasand - Mutton Seekh Kebab Paratha
|$14.99
Flatbread stuffed with minced goat meat, marinated with garam masala & mustard oil
|51. Dil Dahi Dhai - Dahi Kebab Pocket Paratha
|$12.99
Flatbread filled with yogurt, onions, cilantro, chili & spices
|71. Yeh Parantha Mujhe de de Thakur- Haryali Murg kebab Paratha
|$13.99
Flatbread filled with chicken marinated in yogurt, mint & cilantro
Rumali
3311 Regent Boulevard #111, Irving
|Non-Veg Platter (Murg Sula, Fish Tikka, Lamb Galouti Kebab)
|$34.99
An assortment of kebabs lamb, chicken and fish served with Rumali roti, salad and chutneys
|Chicken Kakori Kebab
|$13.99
Minced and ground chicken meat mixed with homemade spices, mint and coriander cooked in clay oven
|Durbari Malai Kebab
|$15.99
Minced chicken skewers with rich cashew nut and cream sauce