Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Irving
/
Irving
/
Muffins
Irving restaurants that serve muffins
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving
Avg 5
(139 reviews)
• English Muffin
$2.50
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Kitchen 101
316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100, Irving
No reviews yet
Muffin-Cranberry
$5.00
More about Kitchen 101
Browse other tasty dishes in Irving
Rasmalai
Shrimp Fajitas
Fajitas
Chili
Tandoori
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Fried Pickles
Taco Salad
More near Irving to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(505 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Grapevine
Avg 4
(18 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Hurst
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Colleyville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Coppell
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Bedford
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(505 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(307 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(230 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(158 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(646 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(345 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston