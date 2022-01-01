Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Irving

Go
Irving restaurants
Toast

Irving restaurants that serve omelettes

Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner - Irving-Shady Grove

2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Denver Omelette w/ham, cheese, green pepper & onion$10.50
Filled with green peppers, onion, ham, and cheddar cheese. Choose bread from menu.
• Bacon or Sausage & Cheese Omelette$9.50
Perfect combination of our thick cut bacon crumbles and topped with cheddar cheese. Bread choices available to choose.

Image shown with added jalapeños.
• Spinach & Cheese Omelette$8.99
Fluffy omelet filled with Fresh Spinach and Cheddar Cheese.
Choice of Biscuit or Toast
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner - Irving-Shady Grove
Consumer pic

 

EggHolic - Irving, TX

7750 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Floating Omelette$9.99
More about EggHolic - Irving, TX

Browse other tasty dishes in Irving

Lassi

Dumplings

Cinnamon Rolls

Samosa Chaat

Chicken Fried Steaks

Paratha

Cookies

Goat Curry

Map

More near Irving to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (564 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (564 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (347 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (724 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston