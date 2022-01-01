Omelettes in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner - Irving-Shady Grove
Mama's Daughters' Diner - Irving-Shady Grove
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving
|• Denver Omelette w/ham, cheese, green pepper & onion
|$10.50
Filled with green peppers, onion, ham, and cheddar cheese. Choose bread from menu.
|• Bacon or Sausage & Cheese Omelette
|$9.50
Perfect combination of our thick cut bacon crumbles and topped with cheddar cheese. Bread choices available to choose.
Image shown with added jalapeños.
|• Spinach & Cheese Omelette
|$8.99
Fluffy omelet filled with Fresh Spinach and Cheddar Cheese.
Choice of Biscuit or Toast